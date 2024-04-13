The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Hoosiers

David Anspaugh's 1986 sports drama "Hoosiers" has gone down in history as one of the most influential sports dramas ever made. Partly inspired by the real-life story of the 1954 Indiana state champions Milan High School, "Hoosiers" focuses on formerly-disgraced basketball coach Norman Dale (Gene Hackman), who gets a rare second chance to prove his mettle at Indiana's Hickory High School. The rather tight-knit town of Hickory seems a little too unforgiving towards Norman due to his sketchy past, but redemption finds its way to him via a David vs. Goliath situation that soon transforms into a classic underdog tale about dreaming big and achieving the impossible.

Some of the more saccharine themes in "Hoosiers" might feel a tad corny at times, but it is a film that brandishes sincere authenticity when it comes to the magic of unexpected second chances and the highs and lows of small-town sports. Moreover, a good underdog or comeback tale is incomplete without those who vehemently oppose such ideas, and here, the town itself represents this sentiment, as its people believe that Norman is bound to fail as a coach and a person. Even in such a hopeless scenario, there is scope for second chances: for instance, Dennis Hopper's Shooter Flatch, an alcoholic parent, is granted a chance at rehabilitation when Norman asks him to coach the basketball team with him. There is also Myra Fleener (Barbara Hershey), a teacher at Hickory, who helps Norman come to terms with emotions he has repressed deep within while flaunting a hardened, no-nonsense public persona.

Among the film's primary cast, only Hackman and Hershey are still alive, as Hopper sadly passed away in 2010 after being diagnosed with cancer.