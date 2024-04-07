Barbie, Oppenheimer, & The Bear Get Terrible Reviews From SNL's Aunt Linda

They might have eight Oscar wins between them, rave reviews from critics, a combined box office total north of $2.4 billion, and an adorable couple nickname — but "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have left at least one person decidedly unimpressed. Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kristen Wiig returned to the show this week for her fifth time as host, and brought a familiar character with her: the Weekend Update desk's cultural correspondent, Aunt Linda.

With facial expressions worthy of a YouTube thumbnail, a haircut that screams "I'd like to speak to the manager," and some kind of accent, Aunt Linda isn't the type to just go with the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. She (somewhat hypocritically) tears into the excessive amount of pink in "Barbie," queries the geographical location of Barbieland, and rejects the movie's feminist messaging. Ryan Gosling is the only sacred cow that doesn't get slain ("He's very hard to make fun of"). "Oppenheimer" gets a briefer review, but with more brutal zingers ("directed by Christopher No-Thanks").

Not content with setting fire to the most popular movies of last year, Aunt Linda also burns down FX/Hulu's pressure cooker drama "The Bear" with some admittedly valid criticisms about understaffing. Hopefully the kitchen crew will take her advice onboard and be slightly better organized when they return for season 3 this summer.