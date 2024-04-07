Barbie, Oppenheimer, & The Bear Get Terrible Reviews From SNL's Aunt Linda
They might have eight Oscar wins between them, rave reviews from critics, a combined box office total north of $2.4 billion, and an adorable couple nickname — but "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have left at least one person decidedly unimpressed. Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kristen Wiig returned to the show this week for her fifth time as host, and brought a familiar character with her: the Weekend Update desk's cultural correspondent, Aunt Linda.
With facial expressions worthy of a YouTube thumbnail, a haircut that screams "I'd like to speak to the manager," and some kind of accent, Aunt Linda isn't the type to just go with the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes. She (somewhat hypocritically) tears into the excessive amount of pink in "Barbie," queries the geographical location of Barbieland, and rejects the movie's feminist messaging. Ryan Gosling is the only sacred cow that doesn't get slain ("He's very hard to make fun of"). "Oppenheimer" gets a briefer review, but with more brutal zingers ("directed by Christopher No-Thanks").
Not content with setting fire to the most popular movies of last year, Aunt Linda also burns down FX/Hulu's pressure cooker drama "The Bear" with some admittedly valid criticisms about understaffing. Hopefully the kitchen crew will take her advice onboard and be slightly better organized when they return for season 3 this summer.
Jumanji as a verb
Wiig appeared in another movie-focused "Saturday Night Live" sketch in which it feels like the writers set themselves the challenge of getting the word "Jumanji" into the dialogue as many times as possible. The impressive final score is 42 Jumanjis (or variations thereof) in five minutes, which works out as an average rate of 10.4 Jumanjis per minute.
How do they pull it off? By using Jumanji not just as a noun but also as a verb, in a sketch where Wiig plays a woman with a perfectly rational fear of getting Jumanjied if she plays a board game. Throw in some debates over which "Jumanji" is the reference point, the directional mechanics of Jumanji-ing, and how those mechanics apply to board games other than Jumanji, and it's easy to hit 624 Jumanjis per hour. In fact, more than 15% of the words in these last couple of paragraphs have been "Jumanji" (or variations thereof).
What's the lesson here? Mainly that you shouldn't end dinner parties by surprising your guests with a board game. It's going to take at least half an hour to teach everyone the rules, and by that point they'll be drunk and bored.
Good news for Aunt Linda: Ryan Gosling will host next week's episode of "Saturday Night Live," which airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 13.