The Only Major Actors Still Alive From A Time For Killing

"A Time For Killing" (also called "The Long Ride Home") isn't one of the best Westerns of all time, nor is it the most memorable, but the 1967 film still comes up in conversation thanks to its unique status as the very first movie role Harrison Ford was ever credited in. Ford played a young, sideburn-wearing Union soldier in the film, which followed the exploits of a group of captured Confederate soldiers on a mad dash for Mexico — none of whom realize the war has officially ended.

Aside from Ford's debut as Lieutenant Shaffer (for which he was credited as Harrison J. Ford), "A Time For Killing" is most noteworthy for its status as an abandoned Roger Corman flick. Corman started making "A Time For Killing" after already churning out cult classics like "A Bucket of Blood" and "The Little Shop of Horrors," but the low-budget filmmaker was replaced by "99 River Street" filmmaker Phil Karlson a few weeks into production for unknown reasons, according to C. Courtney Joyner's book "The Westerners."

Corman is still with us at the age of 98, but several stars of "A Time For Killing," including Glenn Ford, Inger Stevens, and Harry Dean Stanton, have since passed away. Ford went on to have the highest-profile career of any cast member, but each of the actors involved in the film has led interesting lives both within and without Hollywood in the decades since its release.