Wicked Footage Reaction: A Gorgeous And Lush Trip To The Land Of Oz [CinemaCon 2024]

Based on the book by Gregory Maguire, the hit Broadway stage musical "Wicked" opened on October 30, 2003, at the Gershwin Theatre, and has been running there ever since. It recently surpassed "Cats" to become the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history, although it has a long way to go to supplant "The Lion King" as the third-longest. The musical is a prequel to "The Wizard of Oz," depicting the Wicked Witch of the West as a young green-skinned woman named Elphaba whose reputation has been wildly misunderstood. The show won three Tonys upon its release, and the accompanying soundtrack album won an Emmy. One might say that "Wicked" is very ... POPULAR.

The musical only runs about two hours and 30 minutes (with intermission), but that runtime hasn't stopped director Jon M. Chu from adapting "Wicked" into a massive, two-film epic. "Wicked: Part One" is due in theaters on November 27, 2024, while "Wicked: Part Two" will be released on November 26, 2025. Cynthia Erivo is playing Elphaba, while pop star Ariana Grande is playing Glinda. Also appearing are Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and Bowen Yang. Given the films' collective length, it's wise to posit that they will contain every song from the Broadway show, along with some already-confirmed new ones. We can also rest assured that Chu will handle the material well, given his expertise on display in films like "In the Heights" and "Step Up 3D."

Those details will be filled in by Universal, which unveiled some new "Wicked" footage at the ongoing CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. /Film's own Ryan Scott is there reporting, and he has the following information to share.