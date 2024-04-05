Monkey Man Left Dev Patel Physically Broken And Beaten

Dev Patel's directorial debut "Monkey Man" is due in theaters on April 5, and reviews so far have been largely positive. /Film's own Jacob Hall praised the film for its efficient brutality, keen at Patel's abilities to wallow in emotions as he is capably murdering foes. Patel plays a character known only as "Kid," who seeks to murder a cadre of local bad guys as revenge for the death of his mother. In so doing, he unwittingly becomes a legendary hero for the locals, all beset by the same cadre of bad guys.

"Monkey Man" has been compared to "John Wick" in both its action brutality and lean premise. Patel also co-wrote the screenplay, produced the film, and likely did the catering as well, given his devotion to the project. If nothing else, "Monkey Man" seems to be Patel's proof to studios that he can handle major action projects. For the fights, Patel worked with experienced fight choreographer and stunt coordinator Brahim Chab who worked as a stunt double for Jean-Claude Van Damme, and who has worked on dozens of Indian action pictures. Americans might have seen his work in "The Hangover Part II," "Mechanic: Resurrection," or the video game "Assassin's Creed Mirage."

Patel did a lot of his own fighting for the movie, so naturally, he got pretty banged up during the shoot. Patel was interviewed by Variety for the "Monkey Man" premiere in Los Angeles, and was eager to share his injurious woes. He even got an eye infection from a dirty bathroom floor. The bathroom floor was a set, but the water on set got dirty nonetheless, and his infection became a problem. It's not the sort of injury one expects while shooting a fight flick.