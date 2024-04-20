General Veers Actor Julian Glover Got His Star Wars Part Through Luck

You might remember English actor Julian Glover for his role as Walter Donovan, the villain of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." A Nazi collaborator who wants the Holy Grail to achieve immortality, he meets a grisly end when he chooses ... poorly.

In his native England, Glover was a renowned member of the Royal Shakespeare Company. In Hollywood, though? He's a 6'2 British man, so, of course, he plays the heels, even in his later roles like Pycelle on "Game of Thrones." (Who knows if he'll show up in "3 Body Problem" with his former co-stars.)

"Last Crusade" was not Glover's first rodeo with Lucasfilm; he had a much smaller role in "The Empire Strikes Back" as Imperial General Veers. The general only shows up in the film's first act, but he leads the AT-AT assault on the Hoth Rebel base (with some insert shots of him riding in the cockpit). What's most memorable about Veers is how he's one of the lucky Imperial commanders whom Darth Vader doesn't strangle in "The Empire Strikes Back" (RIP Captain Needa, played by the late Michael Culver) — though he does deliver the bad news that makes Vader kill the "clumsy and stupid" Admiral Ozzel (Michael Sheard, who cameoed as Hitler in "The Last Crusade").

In 2019, Glover sat down for an interview with "Star Wars Insider" magazine (issue #190) and revealed how he got his small part in "The Empire Strikes Back" through neighborly connections.