Solo: A Star Wars Story Used The Oldest VFX Trick In The Book To Create The Kessel Run

This post contains minor spoilers for "Solo: A Star Wars Story."

Every "Star Wars" fan knows about Han Solo's not-so-humble boast about the Millenium Falcon, a ship that purportedly "made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs." Although this sounds cool, it is a rather vague descriptor that is challenging to visualize. After all, a parsec is a unit of distance, not time, where one parsec is roughly equivalent to 3.26 light years. Even without diving into the scientific nuances of the concept, it is understandable why Solo's claims became a topic for debate and discussion, giving rise to fascinating theories over the years. However, "Solo: A Star Wars Story" effectively answers all our questions about the Kessen Run discourse by approaching Han's boast in ways that are interesting and grounded in practicality.

For quick context, Han (Alden Ehrenreich) and co. need to evade an Imperial blockade in "Solo" and get to Savareen before the coaxium explodes, fueling the need to make the Kessel Run within a narrow temporal window. Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) states that anything less than 20 parsecs is impossible, but Han decides to pilot the Millenium Falcon through the Maw, a dangerous gamble that pays off with the aid of L3-37's navigation charts. By contextualizing Han's canonical boast about the Kessel Run as a feat that hinges on taking the shortest route as opposed to the safest one, "Solo" puts the parsec debate to rest while still retaining the validity of Han's formidable skills as a pilot. But how did the VFX team in "Solo" pull this scene off?

Rob Bredow, the visual effects supervisor for "Solo," once told Vulture about filming the Kessel Run sequence "as a single continuous experience," where a standard VFX trick was used to achieve an impressive sense of seamlessness.