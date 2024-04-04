Monkey Man Ending Explained: Swallowing The Son

This article contains massive spoilers for "Monkey Man."

The medium of cinema is brilliantly, endlessly malleable. It's an art form able to communicate so many perspectives, stories, emotions and the like, yet there are some genres that feel especially inherent to the medium. Action is undeniably one of these; even the most basic, average action movie combines elements of sound, cinematography, actors giving performances that are equal parts physical and vocal, music, choreography and more. In other words, it takes every element available to the filmmaker to construct a convincing, engaging action sequence, something that can't be exactly replicated in, say, a song, picture, or painting.

Perhaps this is one reason why so many action films dabble in myth: the very construction of an action film requires the establishment of a hyper-reality, so it follows that larger-than-life themes, tropes, and traditions would fit inside such a world. This is a quality of the action movie that Dev Patel, co-writer, star, and director of "Monkey Man," appears to understand and embrace wholeheartedly.

Most first-time feature filmmakers (Patel has only directed two short films previously) tend to be content with experimenting with the medium, using it as a calling card to show off what they can do. Patel isn't merely interested in stylistic exercises (though there are plenty of bravura shots in the movie), but rather seeks to use "Monkey Man" to get back to the core of what the action film can provide moviegoers. Influenced by the films of Bruce Lee (especially "The Big Boss," "Fist of Fury," and "Enter the Dragon"), Gareth Evans (of "The Raid" fame), and Korean thrillers (like Park Chan-wook's "Oldboy"), Patel makes "Monkey Man" a movie that embraces both the personal and political, the topical and evergreen, the street-level and the spiritual.