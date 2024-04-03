Disney's Ongoing Battle Against Trian And Nelson Peltz Explained

Disney's long, costly fight to deny activist investor Nelson Peltz seats on the company's board of directors is over (for now). During today's annual shareholders meeting, Disney announced that investors had voted to reelect all 12 current board members. Peltz's Trian Partners investment firm had sought two seats (one for Peltz and another for Jay Rasulo), but according to Disney their bid fell short by a "significant margin."

Vote totals will be released later today, but specifying the apparent magnitude of Peltz's defeat feels like a bit of an endzone dance by CEO Bob Iger (who's repeatedly called this battle a "distraction" for the company) as well as a warning to the 81-year-old malcontent to knock it off.

Peltz has been waging this war since last year, and in theory, had cause to question the direction of the company given its precipitous stock slide in the wake of former CEO Bob Chapek's departure. But the company has bounced back nicely, with a 35% stock increase this year (fueled in part by an investment in Epic Games and a plan to begin streaming ESPN in 2025). Meanwhile, Iger has assured shareholders that a robust search for his CEO successor is underway, and that they are determined to not make another Chapek-sized mistake.

If you're wondering why this battle for board seats was such big news, it has as much to do with Peltz as it does his fellow billionaire ally, who was backing Peltz to make creative and cultural changes to the company that would've been ruinous.