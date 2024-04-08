The Most Confusing Moments In Foe Explained

This post contains spoilers for the movie "Foe."

Garth Davis' 2023 sci-fi film "Foe" is a somber, confusing mess of a film that calls its shots early on, but remains mysterious regardless. It's set in the near future of 2065 when the Earth's natural resources are dwindling. Hen (Saoirse Ronan) and her husband Junior (Paul Mescal) live in a remote family home that has been in Junior's family for generations. The trees around their house have all died and their marriage seems to be on the rocks; they fight and sleep in separate beds. Junior is also wary of visitors, assuming that Hen is having affairs ... which she might have had in the past.

One evening, Junior and Hen are visited by a man named Terrance (Aaron Pierce) whom Hen met years before. Terrance works for a well-moneyed astronautics corporation called OuterMore. OuterMore is planning a grand migration project that would relocate the Earth's population into massive space colonies somewhere off-world. Junior was selected by lottery to join the project as a test subject, proving humans can live off-world for an extended period. Junior and Hen would have a year to get their affairs in order, and then Junior would have to live in space for two years.

The twist: to make sure Hen isn't lonely, OuterMore also offers to make a clone of Junior that would take his place back at home.

This sounds like the premise of a classic sci-fi speculation story that one might see in an episode of "The Twilight Zone." However, "Foe" doesn't get to the clone part right away ... at least not as far as we know. Instead, the film is about Junior's weird, erratic behavior as he and Hen wait for Terrance to return in a year.