Foe Review: A Somber Sci-Fi Snore

Due to the deliberately mysterious nature of the film, potential spoilers for "Foe" follow.

The premise of Garth Davis' turgid sci-fi mope-fest "Foe" is intriguing on paper. It's 2065, and the world is dying. Water and food are in short supply, and the government is experimenting with station-bound space colonies. Junior (Paul Mescal) is to be recruited for a two-year space mission that would keep him away from his long-suffering wife Hen (Saoirse Ronan). In exchange, the government has offered to outfit Hen's home with a pre-programmed clone of Junior, designed to keep her company.

From the premise, one might assume "Foe" plays out like a speculative "Twilight Zone" thought exercise, or perhaps a wicked/fun grim morality tale like one might encounter in "Tales from the Crypt." But, dear readers, let me assure you that "Foe" does nothing intriguing. Indeed, the bulk of Davis' pity party is little more than extended scenes of meandering, embittered, depressed faffing about. Junior and Hen spend their many hours together alternately seething in resentment, only occasionally having infrequent, dreamy, post-(bitter)-coital conversations about the depth of the sky. Davis is attempting a Malickian swan dive, using plaintive shots of a wasted Midwest as a visual conduit for the impermanent nature of romantic connection. The result, however, is decidedly less than. One wonders why these miserable people don't just split up and go on with their lives. As sex advice columnist Dan Savage might say, DTMFA.

Through the slow unfolding of the film's nonsensical sci-fi conceit, Hen and Junior behave increasingly erratically to the point where the audience suspects one of them might be schizophrenic. Admittedly, that would have been a beguiling twist. But, no. That erratic behavior is a sign of ... romance? Mental clarity? What exactly?