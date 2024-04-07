A Deleted Scene In Star Wars: A New Hope Gave Han Solo A Love Interest

For Starwoids, the scene is immutable gospel: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) is taken by the old sage Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) into a rundown, sleazy cantina in the city of Mos Eisley on the planet Tatooine. They know they can find an off-the-books pilot-for-hire there, hoping to deliver an important message to a distant world, a message that could conceivably take down the entire evil Empire that rules the galaxy. Scanning the room, Luke and Obi-Wan find Han Solo (Harrison Ford), a ne'er-do-well smuggler who is in debt to the mob, but claims to have the fastest starship in the galaxy.

Luke is out of his element in the cantina. He's young and inexperienced in the realm of vice and crime. Obi-wan famously described the cantina as a hive of scum and villainy. Because Han was in his element in this bar, he was most assuredly a scummy villain. It wouldn't be until later in the film that Han would reveal a streak of heroism. All of these details are not just known to fans of the 1977 film "Star Wars," but are memorized as holy writ. Every single scene, every line of dialogue has been slavishly canonized in the pop canon, burnt into the brains of millions.

"Star Wars" is often considered so untouchably wonderful that suggesting alterations is borderline sacrilege. No one would dare alter "Star Wars" to change the tone or, perhaps, re-edit a scene to make it look like an alien shot his blaster before Han did. What a wild, wicked idea.

Some might also be startled to know that Han, in the cantina scene, was originally intended to have a floozy — perhaps a girlfriend — draped all over him when Luke and Obi-Wan approached.