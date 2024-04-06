First Designs For Alien's Eggs Evoked Worry From The Horror Movie's Producers

It's easy to take for granted the strangeness of the creatures from Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror film "Alien." Because that film was such a hit, and because it has spawned many sequels, comics, video games, and Halloween costumes in the last 45 years, the Xenomorphs no longer seem weird or even all that creepy. One must cast one's mind back to 1979 to recall that, yes, the aliens were horrifyingly off-putting, bizarre, and terrifying; the title is both a noun and an adjective. By the time the PG-13-rated "Alien vs. Predator" came out in 2004, audiences knew that Xenomorphs forcibly incubated their young inside people's bodies. In 1979, that notion was novel.

To remind audiences: a Xenomorph begins its life inside a three-foot leathery egg. When the egg hatches, a spider-crab monster leaps out and attaches itself to a victim's mouth. Over the course of a few days, it inserts an ovipositor down its victim's throat and implants a Xenomorph fetus. It then falls off its victim's face and dies. Another day passes with the victim feeling fine. Then, quite suddenly, a baby Xenomorph will burst out of the chest of its host. It grows to human size within a matter of hours. In the director's cut of "Alien," it's explained that new eggs are constructed out of cocooned human victims. In James Cameron's "Aliens," a "queen" alien lays the eggs.

In 2019, Roger Christian, the production designer for "Alien," spoke with EW about the initial blueprints for the leathery face-hugger eggs. The creatures for "Alien" were designed by Swiss surrealist H.R. Giger, and he drew the eggs to have a cross-shaped aperture at the top. Christian noted that the cross was a reaction to Giger's first rejected idea, as he wanted the egg apertures to be undeniably vaginal.