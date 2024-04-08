Star Trek's Newest Movie Isn't Shy About Its Mission: Impossible Influence

According to a new article in Variety, the upcoming "Star Trek" TV movie "Section 31" includes a younger version of Rachel Garrett, a character last seen on the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Yesterday's Enterprise." Garrett will be played by actress Kacey Rohl. After some extremely nerdy number crunching, one will conclude that "Section 31" takes place in the 2320s, which is a weird timeframe. The lead character of "Section 31" is Empress Philippa Georgiou, played by Michelle Yeoh, and the last time we saw her, she had been whisked away from the year 2258 — her "homebase," as it were — and deposited in the year 3188. After encountering a sentient time portal, Georgiou was next delivered to an unspecified point in history "when the Mirror Universe and the Prime Universe were still aligned." Given what we know about "Star Trek," that could be as long ago as AD 1799.

It seems, however, that she was deposited in the 2320s, which, for context, is about 35 years after "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," but about 35 years before "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

"Section 31" will also be a spy series. Trekkies will be able to tell you that Section 31 is the Starfleet equivalent of the CIA, the organization that handles devious subterfuge and secret infiltration missions. "Star Trek" is ordinarily a very open and diplomatic organization, so the very existence of Section 31 is a moral violation of Starfleet principles. It's a good thing Georgiou hails from the notoriously evil Mirror Universe and is capable of committing whatever evils Section 31 might require.

In the same Variety article mentioned above, Yeoh was quoted comparing the new "Section 31" TV movie to "Mission: Impossible." True to the organization, the movie will be all about subterfuge.