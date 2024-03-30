Cool Stuff: Tom Holkenborg's Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire Score Surges Onto Vinyl

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" just made its way to theaters, but MonsterVerse fans who want to keep the kaiju goodness going will want to listen up. The folks at Waxwork Records have announced a special release of the film's soundtrack on vinyl, which you can pre-order as we speak. Much like the film itself, it is colorful and overflowing with monster madness. Oh, and it comes with a 12x12 art print.

The "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" original motion pictures soundtrack features all 23 tracks from the score for the film. The original music was composed by Tom Holkenborg, aka Junkie XL, who previously created music for Zack Snyder's "Justice League" and "Mad Max: Fury Road." Holkenborg teamed up with composer Antonio Di Iorio ("Godzilla vs Kong") to craft an appropriately epic score for director Adam Wingard's kaiju brawl. Holkenborg had this to say about it:

"I'm a huge Godzilla and Kong fan, and loved working with director Adam Wingard on 2021's Godzilla vs Kong, so returning to these monsters to score their biggest adventure yet was a dream come true. These are two of the most enduring names in Hollywood and Adam has done an amazing job implementing his vision for these icons. I was also delighted to be able to name Antonio Di Iorio, an incredibly talented composer, who has worked with me for many years, as my co-composer on this movie. I couldn't be more enthusiastic to continue my adventures with Adam and expand our creative relationship in the Monsterverse."

The release will be presented as a deluxe double LP featuring the original soundtrack pressed to 180-gram colored vinyl. The splatter-colored records are housed in heavyweight gatefold jackets with matte satin coating, a 12x12 heavyweight art print insert, with design and layout by Matt Needle. It retails for $40. You can check out the artwork below.