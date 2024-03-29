Cool Stuff: Marvel's The Art Of Thor Re-Release Digs Into The God Of Thunder's MCU Debut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Last year, Titan Books began a new publishing initiative to dig back into the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's inter-connected superhero film series known as The Infinity Saga. Starting with "Iron Man: The Art of the Movie," the publisher is re-issuing all of the art books tied to (almost) every chapter of the MCU. "The Art of Iron Man 2" followed earlier this year, and there will be 24 books in the entire collection. Now is the time for the God of Thunder and the shimmering realm of Asgard to take the spotlight.

Titan Books

This will be the third book getting re-released next week, going behind the scenes of "Thor," a movie that brought us closer to an assembly of Marvel's Avengers and essentially a point of no return for the franchise. Like the rest of the art books, they're being released in a new size to sit nicely on a shelf together, and each of the books will feature the same overarching label that ties them all into The Infinity Saga.

"The Art of Thor" is one of the art books that's a little harder to find on the secondary market, especially if you want a pristine copy, so this is a great way to dig back into the MCU origins of Chris Hemsworth's take on Marvel's God of Thunder. In fact, Titan Books has provided /Film with some of the artwork from inside the book for you to take a look at before the book returns to shelves on April 2, 2024, including the above concept art of Odin's palace on Asgard, illustrated by Wil Madoc Rees.

Get a peek at some other artwork from "The Art of Thor" below.