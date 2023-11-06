Cool Stuff: Iron Man: The Art Of The Movie Kicks Off A Series Of Reissued Marvel Studios Books
Back when the original "Iron Man" was released in 2008, no one could have anticipated that this was the beginning of a box office behemoth of an interconnected series of comic book movie franchises that would come to be known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the post-credits scene for "Iron Man" teased the eventual assembly of Marvel's Avengers, not even Kevin Feige was certain they'd be able to pull it off so swimmingly. But today, with over 30 movies, an ever-expanding roster of TV shows, and billions of box office dollars later, the MCU is one of the most successful cinematic experiments in motion picture history.
Since the fanbase for Marvel Studios productions has grown significantly since the first phase in The Infinity Saga, Titan Books is giving fans another chance at digging back into the making of their favorite MCU movies. Starting this month, "Iron Man: The Art of the Movie" by John Rhett Thomas will kick off a series of reissued books that have all been resized to be part of a new matching set.
There will be a total of 24 books that span from "Iron Man" through "Avengers: Endgame." However, if we count "Spider-Man: No Way Home," that would only include 23 Marvel Studios movies, and it would appear that "The Incredible Hulk" isn't included in the roster, based on the early line-up of books from the first phase of The Infinity Saga, so there may actually be two unknown books coming in this collection. More recently, Disney/Marvel have been publishing their own making of books, which is why this series won't span into the movies after "Avengers: Endgame."
Some mysteries remain, but we do have a look inside the reissue of "Iron Man: The Art of the Movie," which is available for pre-order right now.
'Mr. Stark, you've become part of a bigger universe. You just don't know it yet'
As noted in the press release for the new set of reissued books based on the movies of Marvel Studios:
This fully illustrated tome treats fans to a comprehensive, unique and privileged behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind the state-of-the-art technology used in the blockbuster motion picture. Follow the film's complete artistic evolution, from initial concept through armor design and on to the final rendering seen on screen.
This volume includes everything you need to know about the making of the movie from all the key players – including director Jon Favreau; the special-effects gurus at Stan Winston Studios; and the award-winning concept illustrators, visual-effects designers and storyboard artists who worked on the set and behind the scenes to create the art of Iron Man.
A lot of the books for the movies from The Infinity Saga have been out of print for years and have quite the inflated price on the secondary market, so it will be nice to have affordable versions of these books available for the fans who missed out on them the first time.
"Iron Man: The Art of the Movie" will hit shelves again on November 14, 2023. As for the rest of the books coming own the pipeline, here are the ones that have been dated so far (though release dates are subject to change):
- "Iron Man 2: The Art of the Movie" – February 20, 2024
- "Thor: The Art of the Movie" – April 2, 2024
- "Captain America: The First Avenger: The Art of the Movie" – May 14, 2024
- "The Avengers: The Art of the Movie" – June 25, 2024
- "Iron Man 3: The Art of the Movie" – August 6, 2024
- "Thor: The Dark World: The Art of the Movie" – September 17, 2024
- "Captain America: The Winter Soldier: The Art of the Movie" – October 29, 2024