Cool Stuff: Iron Man: The Art Of The Movie Kicks Off A Series Of Reissued Marvel Studios Books

Back when the original "Iron Man" was released in 2008, no one could have anticipated that this was the beginning of a box office behemoth of an interconnected series of comic book movie franchises that would come to be known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though the post-credits scene for "Iron Man" teased the eventual assembly of Marvel's Avengers, not even Kevin Feige was certain they'd be able to pull it off so swimmingly. But today, with over 30 movies, an ever-expanding roster of TV shows, and billions of box office dollars later, the MCU is one of the most successful cinematic experiments in motion picture history.

Titan Books / Marvel Studios

Since the fanbase for Marvel Studios productions has grown significantly since the first phase in The Infinity Saga, Titan Books is giving fans another chance at digging back into the making of their favorite MCU movies. Starting this month, "Iron Man: The Art of the Movie" by John Rhett Thomas will kick off a series of reissued books that have all been resized to be part of a new matching set.

There will be a total of 24 books that span from "Iron Man" through "Avengers: Endgame." However, if we count "Spider-Man: No Way Home," that would only include 23 Marvel Studios movies, and it would appear that "The Incredible Hulk" isn't included in the roster, based on the early line-up of books from the first phase of The Infinity Saga, so there may actually be two unknown books coming in this collection. More recently, Disney/Marvel have been publishing their own making of books, which is why this series won't span into the movies after "Avengers: Endgame."

Some mysteries remain, but we do have a look inside the reissue of "Iron Man: The Art of the Movie," which is available for pre-order right now.