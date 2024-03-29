Star Trek's Big Decision Makers Listen To Fans – Just Not The Toxic Ones

Ah, the wonders of the internet. When humanity first discovered electricity (in the spirit of "Star Trek" nerdery, here's an enlightening fun fact: it wasn't Benjamin Franklin!), the original trailblazers couldn't have possibly known what they'd eventually unleash upon our species. On one hand, the invention of computers and our entire online ecosystem as we know it means we have easier access to writers, actors, and other artists than we've ever had before. But, on the negative side of the equation, we have easier access to writers, actors, and other artists than we've ever had before. Is anyone else hearing that echo here?

Yeah, let's just put it this way — in a time when studios are relying on popular franchises and IPs more than anything else, the ever-present specter of, ah, passionate fans with strong opinions looms large over the vast majority of productions. Hyperbolic fandom feedback isn't exactly a new phenomenon, judging by how audiences originally responded to divisive movies like "The Empire Strikes Back" or the casting of major roles like Michael Keaton as Batman, but the advent of the internet certainly helped speed up and magnify the entire process. Like it or not, toxic fandom has become an undeniably real issue with real ramifications.

Trekkies in particular have always had a way of making their feelings known to the storytellers in charge and Paramount's recent output of movies and shows alike are no exception, as current "Trek" figurehead Alex Kurtzman has had firsthand experience with. There have certainly been some bumps along the way, but it appears that the franchise veteran has managed to reach a healthy equilibrium between telling stories as he and his writers see fit versus listening to outside feedback. In short, fandom input is taken into account ... but only to a point.