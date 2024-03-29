One Of 3 Body Problem's Most Important Scenes Only Happened Thanks To Netflix

Very few people in show business have a better understanding of what it takes to spearhead a massive, multimillion dollar production on the scale of "3 Body Problem" than showrunners David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo. Benioff and Weiss guided "Game of Thrones" to eight total seasons, many of which included the most expensive installments of television ever committed to the small screen at the time, while Woo served as producer and writer on "True Blood." With so many moving parts to keep track of and so many urgent matters demanding attention at any given time, in all honesty, it's not terribly shocking that even this top creative team would have to scramble at the last minute to include a scene of utmost narrative importance.

The ambitious sci-fi adaptation made its debut on Netflix last week (you can read my full "3 Body Problem" review here) and for my money delivered one of the more impressive series premieres in recent memory. Based on Chinese author Liu Cixin's "Remembrance of Earth's Past" trilogy of books, the early episodes of the season had to hit the ground running and introduce all sorts of high-minded concepts to viewers in a hurry. Mysterious suicides plaguing the scientific community and inexplicable countdowns impairing the vision of a main character are tough enough to keep track of for the uninitiated, but there's also the matter of communicating exactly how each of the five protagonists relate to one another.

One deceptively key moment early on established all of this and more, placing Eiza González's Auggie Salazar and Jess Hong's Jin Cheng in a bar as they attempt to make sense of the issues wreaking havoc on scientific experiments around the globe. But without some serious patience and understanding on Netflix's part, this scene never would've happened at all.