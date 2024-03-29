Godzilla X Kong Is Hiding A Secret, Massive Spoiler In Its Title

Spoilers for "Godzilla x Kong" to follow.

The MonsterVerse movies not only have a consistent naming approach (which makes it easier to determine the order in which to watch them) but its titles are also inspired by those of the Toho "Godzilla" films. You have "King of the Monsters," which is the 1956 localized title of the original "Godzilla" film. You have a "vs." title inspired by many of the Showa era "Godzilla" movies with "Godzilla vs. Kong," and of course, the first movie is simply known as "Godzilla."

Then there's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire," the new '80s buddy-cop-inspired MonsterVerse film. The "x" in the title is a weird choice, one that is open to various different interpretations. It could be a romantic thing. It could mean Godzilla "by" Kong or Godzilla "times" Kong. Anime fans, on the other hand, know that the inclusion of the letter "x" is often just for the sake of making something look cool and devoid of any deeper meaning or even pronunciation (like "Hunter x Hunter" or "Spy x Family"). It's simply an aesthetic choice.

But what if it isn't? We live in an era of blockbusters and cinematic universes, and with them comes a focus on secrecy. Actors aren't allowed to read full scripts, and there's enough security and misdirection to rival state secrets just for a cameo appearance. Fake screenplays, fake footage, and even fake trailers aren't rare these days either, although we tend to associate them with the Marvel Cinematic Universe or "Star Wars," not the MonsterVerse ... until now.

What if I told you that the biggest reveal in "Godzilla x Kong" was hiding in plain sight all along? That the best surprise of the latest kaiju movie was out for everyone to see right there in the film's title?