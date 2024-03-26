Horror Director Scott Derrickson Is Remaking A Classic Noir Thriller

Well, here's news you don't see every day.

Director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill, the same horror filmmaking duo that gave us "Sinister" (read /Film's oral history here) and "The Black Phone," have confirmed their next project: "The Night of the Hunter," adapted from the 1953 novel by Davis Grubb. The project is being developed at Universal.

"The Night of the Hunter" follows Harry Powell, a faux-preacher, and misogynistic serial killer, in the 1930s Ohio River Valley. After Powell is arrested for stealing a car (from one of his brides-turned-victims), his cellmate is Ben Harper, who's on death row for armed robbery/homicide. Harper hid the stolen money in his daughter Pearl's doll, intending it to be her and his son John's birthright, and took that secret to his grave. Once Powell is walking free, however, he makes his way to the Harper family, seducing Ben's widow Willa so he can search for the money.

Grubb's novel was famously adapted to film in 1955, starring Robert Mitchum as Powell. Though shot in crisp black and white like a Noir film, it's structured more like a Grimm fairy tale (especially "Hansel and Gretel"). Mitchum's performance was as scary and buffoonish as you'd expect from the monster in a child's nightmare, while he weaponized his in-demand leading man looks to play a devil in a reverend's clothing. Famously, "The Night of the Hunter" was the only film directed by Charles Laughton before his death seven years later in 1962 (he'd had a storied career as a character actor beforehand). You might call me a fan of the original; I wrote my senior thesis on it.