William Hurt Was Afraid Of Being Upstaged By His Mustache In The Incredible Hulk

Louis Leterrier's "The Incredible Hulk" was released in August of 2008, a year before Disney made their notorious $4 billion purchase of Marvel Entertainment. Once the Disney purchase was finalized, the company announced its plan to build out the then-new Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was novel at the time. Disney also retconned Paramount's "Iron Man," and Leterrier's movie (made for Universal) into the MCU, using a foundation that had already been built. The announcement of a whole string of interconnected superhero movies set the pop world on fire, and the ensuing decade would be crushed — both positively and negatively — by Marvel.

"The Incredible Hulk" was sort of the red-headed stepchild of those early films. It starred Edward Norton as Bruce Banner, and Norton, as with any of his films, attempted to assert creative control over the project. The tone of "Incredible" is steelier and more machine-like than the ultra-slick MCU films that would follow it, and only three cast members would return for future MCU movies. The Hulk would be re-cast with Mark Ruffalo for all subsequent "Avengers" outings.

William Hurt played a character named Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, and would appear in four subsequent Avengers movies. Hurt passed away in 2022, and his character will be played by Harrison Ford in the upcoming film "Thunderbolts."

Hurt, evidently, felt some trepidation about appearing in "The Incredible Hulk." The actor was afraid he signed onto a generic SFX bonanza, which is not what he wanted to do. In 2023, Leterrier spoke to MTV about working with Hurt, and how much bickering occurred between them. Hurt, it seems, didn't want to be a cardboard background character with only a cool mustache to define him.

Eventually, Leterrier got his actor in line by slamming him into the wall of a helicopter.