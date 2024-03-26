Netflix's New Fear Street Movie Will Bring The Horror Franchise To The '80s

Netflix's shadiest horror franchise is targeting its next set of victims. The slasher series "Fear Street" debuted back in 2021 as three full-length movies set in the fictional but aptly-named town of Shadyside, based on author R.L. Stine's popular "Cheerleaders" sub-trilogy within the "Fear Street" novels. The mega-sized special event was released over the course of three consecutive weeks on the streaming service (check out /Film's spoiler review of the movies here), pulled in a ton of viewers, earned consistently high praise among critics, and served up all sorts of gory kills and supernatural chills — along with one heck of a memorable kill by a particularly deadly bread slicer. Fans have been clamoring for more sequels ever since and rumors of new movies have swirled since at least 2022, but now we've heard straight from the studio that another release has officially been greenlit.

After all three previous movies took place over the course of three separate decades — "Part 1" was set in 1994, "Part 2" in 1978, and "Part 3" in (what else?) 1666 — this next installment is taking things back in time to the heyday of the 1980s. Titled "Fear Street: Prom Queen," the film is obviously taking its cues from Stine's 1992 novel "The Prom Queen" and will feature a wholly fresh ensemble cast taking over for trilogy stars such as Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Gillian Jacobs, and a rather tone-setting cameo by Maya Hawke (pictured above). The new movie will include a cast made up of India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, and the great Katherine Waterston. Stepping into the shoes of trilogy writer/director Leigh Janiak will be Matt Palmer, who is co-writing the script with Donald McLeary.