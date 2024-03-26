Cool Stuff: Clint Eastwood's American Sniper Is Coming To 4K For The First Time [Exclusive]

"American Sniper," a dramatized look at the life of the late Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle (whose real-life actions have been called into question), was a huge hit. In fact, it's the biggest hit of Clint Eastwood's directing career, hauling in $547 million worldwide, a feat that made it the 13th highest-grossing film of 2014, and the highest-grossing wide-release film that opened in the month of January. it also received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

And now, it's coming to 4K for the first time.

Bradley Cooper stars as Kyle, and the film follows him throughout his life and military career as he becomes a deadly sniper and then struggles to maintain any semblance of a normal life at home. For some, this is a controversial film due to the actions surrounding the real Kyle, who was killed shortly before the movie opened. Some would even say the film is a very loose adaptation of Kyle's memoir, taking a more deliberately fictional approach to the material. All that said, star Cooper is quite good in the lead role (even if he does end up having to hold a very fake baby at one point). In addition to Bradley Cooper, the cast also includes Sienna Miller, Luke Grimes, Jake McDorman, Cory Hardrict, Kevin Lacz, Navid Negahban and Keir O'Donnell.

With "American Sniper" now headed to 4K, /Film has some exclusive details about the upcoming release that you can find below, as well as a trailer you can watch above.