Cool Stuff: Clint Eastwood's American Sniper Is Coming To 4K For The First Time [Exclusive]
"American Sniper," a dramatized look at the life of the late Navy SEAL sniper Chris Kyle (whose real-life actions have been called into question), was a huge hit. In fact, it's the biggest hit of Clint Eastwood's directing career, hauling in $547 million worldwide, a feat that made it the 13th highest-grossing film of 2014, and the highest-grossing wide-release film that opened in the month of January. it also received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.
And now, it's coming to 4K for the first time.
Bradley Cooper stars as Kyle, and the film follows him throughout his life and military career as he becomes a deadly sniper and then struggles to maintain any semblance of a normal life at home. For some, this is a controversial film due to the actions surrounding the real Kyle, who was killed shortly before the movie opened. Some would even say the film is a very loose adaptation of Kyle's memoir, taking a more deliberately fictional approach to the material. All that said, star Cooper is quite good in the lead role (even if he does end up having to hold a very fake baby at one point). In addition to Bradley Cooper, the cast also includes Sienna Miller, Luke Grimes, Jake McDorman, Cory Hardrict, Kevin Lacz, Navid Negahban and Keir O'Donnell.
With "American Sniper" now headed to 4K, /Film has some exclusive details about the upcoming release that you can find below, as well as a trailer you can watch above.
American Sniper 4K release
"American Sniper" will be available for purchase on 4K Ultra HD Disc and Digital for the first time on May 14, 2024. It will be available online as well a in-store via major retailers and available for purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.
Per Warrner Bros., the physical release will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with a "collectible steelbook packaging for $40.43 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the theatrical version of the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Digital download of the film, and on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc for $33.99 ERP and includes an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc with the theatrical version of the feature film in 4K with HDR and a Digital download of the film."
The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc release comes loaded with the following special features:
- One Soldier's Story: The Journey of American Sniper
- Chris Kyle: The Man Behind the Legend
- Clint Eastwood: A Cinematic Legacy – The Heart of a Hero
- Navy SEALs: In War and Peace
- Bringing the War Home: The Cost of Heroism
- The Making of American Sniper
- Guardian
Check out the full synopsis below.
From director Clint Eastwood comes "American Sniper," starring Bradley Cooper as Chris Kyle, whose skills as a sniper made him a hero on the battlefield. But there was much more to him than his skill as a sharpshooter. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle is sent to Iraq with only one mission: to protect his brothers-in-arms. His pinpoint accuracy saves countless lives on the battlefield, and as stories of his courageous exploits spread, he earns the nickname "Legend." However, his reputation is also growing behind enemy lines, putting a price on his head and making him a prime target of insurgents. He is also facing a different kind of battle on the home front: striving to be a good husband and father from halfway around the world. Despite the danger, as well as the toll on his family at home, Chris serves through four harrowing tours of duty in Iraq, personifying the spirit of the SEAL creed to "leave no one behind." But upon returning to his wife, Taya (Sienna Miller), and kids, Chris finds that it is the war he can't leave behind.