Cool Stuff: Director Steven Spielberg Is Getting His Own Little Golden Book Biography

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The Little Golden Books have been a staple of childhood across several generations. Created in 1942, the collection is known for bringing picture books to children at affordable prices, with text ranging from adventures and fairytales to educational material. In fact, the story of "The Poky Little Puppy" from the Little Golden Books roster is actually the best-selling children's book of all time.

After delivering classic tales from the likes of Mary Blair, Margaret Wise Brown, Richard Scarry, Eloise Wilkins, Garth Williams, and many more, Little Golden Books have also dived into the wide world of established intellectual property, including stories inspired by "Star Wars," "Sesame Street," DC and Marvel Comics, Barbie, Disney, Nickelodeon, and much more. In recent years, Little Golden Books have also been delivering biographies of the most influential people in history, starting with Martin Luther King Jr. and Jackie Robinson back in 2018. Since then, they've covered the likes of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, painter Frida Kahlo, and President Barack Obama, and they've even delved into pop culture figures like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Betty White, and Beyoncé. This year, they've started to spotlight famous filmmakers.

This fall, cinephiles will be able to educate their children about one of the greatest directors of all time: Steven Spielberg. In November, Little Golden Books will release "Steven Spielberg: A Little Golden Book Biography" on shelves, with a kid-friendly perspective on the filmmaker provided by author Geof Smith alongside illustrations by Luke Flowers.