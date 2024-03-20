Who Is X-Cutioner? X-Men '97's Episode 2 Villain Explained

X-Cutioner is a pretty big threat to the X-Men. As shown in "X-Men '97" episode 2, one of his weapons has the ability to change mutants' DNA irreparably. What makes Denti so dangerous is that he believes he is truly justified in his actions. He doesn't think his anti-mutant sentiment is bigoted, which means he enacts revenge by any means necessary. His agenda is simple — all mutants who have not been held accountable for their crimes must be exterminated. It might be difficult for fans to admit, but there are a lot of unnecessary casualties that come about when the X-Men are saving the day. What happens to the people living in the buildings that get destroyed while facing off against sentinels? Who pays the hospital bills for the people covered in debris when a flying mutant blasts through a skyscraper?

While his decision to target only mutants who "commit crimes" rather than anyone who commits crimes makes his modus operandi feel dishonest and prejudiced, he'll certainly never see it that way. Because his armor and weapons are pieced together using different technology, it also makes him a difficult villain to defeat physically. One mutant's power might be effective against his weapons, but weak against his armor and vice versa. He's even shown using a teleportation device, likely made from alien tech, but there's been no canonical confirmation of where it comes from or who originally created it.

At the end of episode 2, one of the X-Men has a chance to destroy X-Cutioner once and for all but expresses restraint. Will this decision come back to haunt the rest of the X-Men? I guess we'll all just have to keep watching to find out.

"X-Men '97" is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.