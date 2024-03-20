Who Is X-Cutioner? X-Men '97's Episode 2 Villain Explained
This article contains spoilers for "X-Men '97" episode 2.
Before "X-Men '97" premiered on Disney+, fans of the original "X-Men: The Animated Series" did their homework of devouring every corner of the internet for possible hints of what the revival continuation could be bringing to the table. One of those hints came from the promotional tie-in release with Hasbro as part of the Marvel Legends series, which included an action figure of the villain, X-Cutioner. The figure is advertised as specifically designed to look like his character in "X-Men '97," which means we knew that he would be making an appearance at some point. In what way he would pop up in "X-Men '97" would have to wait for the series premiere, but with the first two episodes now available to stream on Disney+, we have our answer.
Episode 2 finally gave fans a look at X-Cutioner, but considering he was given the action figure treatment, it's likely that we'll be seeing more of the character throughout the series. If this is the case, some folks might require a crash course in X-Cutioner history, because he's not had a significant role in the Marvel comics for years. Do our X-Men need to worry about X-Cutioner? Do we have any idea who could be behind the mask? Here's a quick guide to the character to help answer any questions you might have had after "X-Men '97" episode 2.
A brief history of X-Cutioner
X-Cutioner is the brainchild of writer Scott Lobdell and artist Jason Pearson, introduced in "Uncanny X-Men Annual #17" in 1993. This means the character was introduced while "X-Men: The Animated Series" was currently airing on TV. His first appearance was mysterious, a human who targets mutants, specifically ones who have killed before. He's a collector of advanced weaponry, doing battle with the X-Men by snagging the technology their previous foes have tried to use against them — like Sentinel robotics technology or technology from other intergalactic races. In the comics series, he initially faked his death only to return in "Uncanny X-Men #301," attacking the X-Mansion and trying to murder Emma Frost. Cyclops and Cable are able to subdue him, but at that point, his identity is still a mystery.
Fans would have to wait a full two years for "X-Man #11" to reveal his true identity, linking him back to plotlines written by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in some of the original run comics. X-Cutioner's real name is Carl Denti, and he was a field agent for the FBI. His partner, Fred Duncan, was sympathetic to the mutant cause and assisted Professor Charles Xavier during his years working underground. Duncan assisted the Professor in organizing and stocking all of the technological weapons confiscated by the X-Men. Duncan was eventually killed by a mutant, and Denti took it upon himself to avenge his fallen comrade by utilizing the weapons obtained by the mutants to do it. He called himself the X-Cutioner, viewing himself as a vigilante judge, jury, and executioner of X-Men (get it?) who had not been held accountable (in his eyes) for their crimes.
How big of a threat is X-Cutioner?
X-Cutioner is a pretty big threat to the X-Men. As shown in "X-Men '97" episode 2, one of his weapons has the ability to change mutants' DNA irreparably. What makes Denti so dangerous is that he believes he is truly justified in his actions. He doesn't think his anti-mutant sentiment is bigoted, which means he enacts revenge by any means necessary. His agenda is simple — all mutants who have not been held accountable for their crimes must be exterminated. It might be difficult for fans to admit, but there are a lot of unnecessary casualties that come about when the X-Men are saving the day. What happens to the people living in the buildings that get destroyed while facing off against sentinels? Who pays the hospital bills for the people covered in debris when a flying mutant blasts through a skyscraper?
While his decision to target only mutants who "commit crimes" rather than anyone who commits crimes makes his modus operandi feel dishonest and prejudiced, he'll certainly never see it that way. Because his armor and weapons are pieced together using different technology, it also makes him a difficult villain to defeat physically. One mutant's power might be effective against his weapons, but weak against his armor and vice versa. He's even shown using a teleportation device, likely made from alien tech, but there's been no canonical confirmation of where it comes from or who originally created it.
At the end of episode 2, one of the X-Men has a chance to destroy X-Cutioner once and for all but expresses restraint. Will this decision come back to haunt the rest of the X-Men? I guess we'll all just have to keep watching to find out.
"X-Men '97" is streaming on Disney+, with new episodes releasing every Wednesday.