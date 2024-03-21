The Best New Blu-Ray Releases: Poor Things, Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, Aliens, And More

Gore Verbinski's 2002 "The Ring" might be a remake, but it's also one of the best horror movies of the 2000s. Adapting 1998's Japanese film "Ring," Verbinski's "The Ring" is about a cursed videotape that kills anyone who watches it. While investigating the death of her niece, a reporter (Naomi Watts) gets ahold of the tape and, of course, watches it. Now she's got seven days to find out where the tape came from and why it exists before she ends up dead. The film deftly blends mystery and horror to create an overwhelming sense of palpable dread.

And then they made two terrible sequels. "The Ring Two" brought back Watts and even drafted Hideo Nakata, the director of the original "Ring," to helm the film. But whatever dark magic that worked for the 2002 film had seemingly evaporated with the sequel. Things got even worse with the third film, titled "Rings," which has some interesting ideas — cursed people deliberately making others watch the film in order to survive — that don't add up to much. Now, all three films are in one 4K box set from Shout Factory. Is it work owning all three films? Maybe not, but it is worth scooping up the set to get the excellent original film on 4K, and who knows? Maybe one night you'll suddenly have the urge to watch "The Ring Two."

Special features:

DISC ONE: THE RING (2002) (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Supervised And Approved By Gore Verbinski

4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Supervised And Approved By Gore Verbinski In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

DISC TWO: THE RING (2002) (BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Supervised And Approved By Gore Verbinski

4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Supervised And Approved By Gore Verbinski Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

NEW "Ghost Girl Gone Global"

"Ghost Girl Gone Global" "Don't Watch This" – Collection Of Deleted Footage

Rings – Short Film That Uncovers The Terrifying And Secret Connection Between The Ring And Its Sequel

"The Origin Of Terror"

Cast And Crew Interviews

Theatrical Trailer

DISC THREE: THE RING TWO (2005) (4K UHD):

NEW Theatrical Version – 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

Theatrical Version – 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critics Emily Higgins And Billy Dunham

DISC FOUR: THE RING TWO (2005) (BLU-RAY):

NEW Theatrical Version – 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative

Theatrical Version – 4K Scan Of The Original Camera Negative Unrated Version Of The Film

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 & 2.0

NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critics Emily Higgins And Billy Dunham (Theatrical Version Only)

Audio Commentary With Film Critics Emily Higgins And Billy Dunham (Theatrical Version Only) Rings – Short Film That Uncovers The Terrifying And Secret Connection Between The Ring And Its Sequel

Deleted Scenes

"Fear Of Film: Special Effects"

"Faces Of Fear: The Phenomenon"

"Samara: From Eye Of Icon"

"The Power Of Symbols"

The Making Of The Ring Two

Theatrical Trailer

DISC FIVE: RINGS (2017) (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Master

4K Master In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 & 2.0

DISC SIX: RINGS (2017) (BLU-RAY):