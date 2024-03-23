Barack Obama Declined A Cameo In 3 Body Problem For A Very Funny Reason

Based on the sprawling 2006 sci-fi novel "The Three-Body Problem" by Liu Cixin, Netflix's new series "3 Body Problem" is an ambitious tale that takes place across multiple time frames, and boasts an interweaving narrative involving space aliens, an invasion from the planet Trisolaris, and a strange, climate-disaster-themed virtual reality video game. Cixin's novel was the first in a three-book series called "Remembrance of Earth's Past," a series with deeply involved mythology complex enough to rival "Dune." One might require a quick read-up on the Fermi Paradox, the Alcubierre Drive, and notions of quantum entanglement before cracking it.

All eight episodes of "3 Body Problem" will debut on the same day, and it looks to be as ambitious as the book. The series will star notable actors like Benedict Wong, Jovan Adepo, Eiza González, Rosalind Chao, and Jonathan Pryce. The showrunners, perhaps to save themselves massive headaches, have declared openly that they won't stick terribly close to the novels. Overall, prepare for an alien invasion story.

Naturally, if one wants to tell the story of a global alien invasion, politicians would need to become involved. Presidents, prime ministers, chancellors, and queens would all want to chime in on the state of world safety, and likely stand on the front lines to greet the visitors to see if they're friendly. Or hide in a bunker in case they aren't. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that show co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss invited former president Barack Obama to appear on the show.

According to a new article in USA Today, Obama turned them down, thinking it would be better to wait for a real-life alien invasion.