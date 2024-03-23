Happy Face - Release Window, Cast, Plot And More Info

"Happy Face" will "jump off from" the real life story of Melissa Moore, per Variety. In reality, Moore endured a frightening childhood as the daughter of truck driver Keith Hunter Jesperson, who was revealed to be a brutal serial killer after a murder arrest in 1995. In the podcast of the same name, Moore describes witnessing Keith abusing animals, feeling multiple unsettling presences in his home (which he apparently implied were the ghosts of women), and the moment she realized the man who signed letters to the press with a smiley-face was indeed a serial killer.

Though some of the nightmarish memories Moore has of Jesperson were from her childhood, the series is apparently set after his incarceration. "After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter's life," the synopsis shared by Variety reads. "In a race against the clock, Melissa must find out if an innocent man is going to be put to death for a crime her father committed." Though Jesperson has only been confirmed to have killed eight women, he has at times claimed to be much more prolific, and it sounds like this series may explore the idea that he's committed crimes that are still considered unsolved — or could lead to innocent people going to jail. In real life, at least one couple already did: before Jesperson was caught, one woman falsely confessed to helping her boyfriend kill one of the Happy Face Killer's victims in an attempt to get out of an abusive relationship.

According to the synopsis of "Happy Face," it will also follow the fictionalized Moore as "she discovers the impact her father had on his victims' families and must face a reckoning of her own identity."