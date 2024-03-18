How Apples Never Fall Creator Kept The Audience (And The Cast) Guessing

This post contains minor spoilers for "Apples Never Fall."

Author Liane Moriarty writes twisty thrillers centered on complex female experiences within distinct socio-cultural settings, and her books have proven to be perfect for small-screen adaptations. Moriarty's "Nine Perfect Strangers," which was adapted by Hulu, explored themes of loss, alienation, and the search for meaning, while her "Big Little Lies" got the grand HBO adaptation treatment with two brilliant seasons (and the possibility of season 3 being still up in the air). Her latest work, "Apples Never Fall," has now been adapted into a brand new Peacock series of the same name developed by Melanie Marnich, who saw immense potential in translating Moriarty's challenging material for television.

Marnich experienced some issues during the adaptation process, as she considers Moriarty's book "an embarrassment of riches" where it was "really, really hard to figure out what served the momentum of the show and what served the mystery" (via TIME). Several changes were made to strike a balance between these impulses, including the setting, the backstory of the characters, and the climactic twist toward the end, which is slightly altered to better serve the dramatic tension of the series. Apart from making these alterations, Marnich made it a point to keep everyone, including the cast and those acquainted with Moriarty's book, guessing the motivations of every character who emerges as a potential suspect in this gritty mystery series.

The catalyst of "Apples Never Fall" is the sudden disappearance of matriarch Joy Delaney (Annette Bening), which immediately shifts suspicion on her husband Stan (Sam Neill) and children. Every character seems to have reasons to be involved in this potential crime, allowing Marnich to thwart audience expectations and introduce subtleties into the story that are a departure from the book.