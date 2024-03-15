Some Of Blumhouse's Best Horror Movies Are Returning To Theaters, And The Tickets Are Cheap

The WGA strike of 2023 has created a fortunate side effect. While writers demanded better pay from studios — as well as a guarantee that they would not be replaced by clunky automated writing machines — many films and TV shows halted production. Without writers, the Hollywood system ground slowly to a halt. When the strike was resolved, production began again, but it left a 148-day gap in most studios' production schedules. To fill the gaps, some studios have adopted an ingenious approach: merely re-release some of their biggest hits from years past, allowing audiences to see some of their favorite movies on the big screen again.

In the case of Pixar, films like "Soul," "Luca," and "Turning Red" are being re-released to make up for losses incurred during the pandemic. Those films were all released directly onto Disney+ in the U.S. and only played in select theaters internationally, making for paltry box office receipts and massive losses; "Turning Red" is technically one of the biggest money-losers of all time, having grossed less than $20 million at the box office on a $175 million budget. A re-release is a "make good" tactic, as well as a way to beef up a calendar wiped clean by the strike.

Now, Blumhouse is also getting in on the re-release game.

Blumhouse has taken a notably profitable approach to filmmaking by, namely, making 'em cheap. Founder Jason Blum has famously mandated that Blumhouse keep its budgets low and concepts high, all but assuring a profit. It's now teaming up with AMC Theaters for Halfway to Halloween, a film festival wherein the studio's best-known movies will return to theaters on a limited basis. Tickets are only $8 and audiences will have access to "Insidious," "Ouija: Origin of Evil," "The Invisible Man," "Split," and "The Purge."