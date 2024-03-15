Cool Stuff: Reebok's Hunter X Hunter Sneaker Collection Is Chimera Ant-Proof
Why buy boring sneakers with bland designs when you can kill two birds with one stone and get a pair of sneakers inspired by your favorite franchise? Reebok has been steadily delivering fantastic sneakers with designs based on hugely popular franchises, like their spellbinding "Harry Potter" collection that unleashes the magic in you, a "Jurassic Park" line that spares no expense in capturing the iconography of that first movie, and much more.
Now, Reebok is returning to the anime sphere (after their killer "Gundam" collection) for a collaboration with Viz Media's "Hunter x Hunter" that is worthy of the Hunter Association. The collection features imagery from the popular anime based on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. "Hunter x Hunter" is a beloved anime and manga that uses familiar tropes of shonen anime but subverts them to deliver one of the best anime of all time.
Whether you're inspired by Gon's relentless optimism, Killua's excellent sense of fashion, or even Hisoka's weir murderous excitement and his affinity for the properties of both rubber and gum, there's something in here for every fan of the anime.
Get a look at Reebok and publisher Viz Media's "Hunter x Hunter" sneaker collection below. They will not make you drown in an indescribable emptiness.
Hunting for your dream
Hunter x Hunter Nano X3 Adventure ($160) – This Nano X3 Adventure, Reebok's training shoe that allows the wearer to take their workouts anywhere, draws inspiration from the Hunter Association, the institution that trains all hunters. The silhouette includes details recognizable to each hunter-in-training from the star rating they ultimately receive on the heel to the license symbols on the tongue taken from their ID cards.
If you don't want to reveal your favorite character, or want something broader that represents the anime at large, the Nano X3 Adventure is a great way of subtly showing your love for the show. There are references to the anime, from the association logo to writing in the show's fictional language, while still looking like, well, regular sneakers you'd see "normies" wear in public.
Hunter x Hunter LX2200 ($120) – Gon, the main protagonist of the series, is brought to life on this LX2200. Highlights of the colorway include orange ribbing and piping mimicking Gon's uniform, Gon's badge number (405) on the inside of the tongue and triangle webbing on the heel and tongue representing Gon's backpack straps.
Now this is by far the best of the collection. Gon is the heart and soul of "Hunter x Hunter," a protagonist with big flaws and a devastating arc that transforms him (literally) through the story. This sneaker captures the essence of the character, including his colorful and bright demeanor, with great detail.
You can smile again
Hunter x Hunter Club C 85 ($110) – Skater kid Killua takes over this Club C 85, one of the most popular Reebok shoes worn by skateboarders. This is the first-ever Club C that includes a toe cap, which was added to more closely resemble the sneakers Killua wears in the series. Additional details on the model represent Killua's electricity oriented Nen techniques including an electrical detail on the footbed and a second set of reflective laces that appear electrified when a light shines on them.
Gon would get nowhere without Killua, one of the strongest characters in the story and the one with the most style. What makes this particularly cool is that Reebok even remodeled their Club C shoes to better resemble the sneakers Killua wears in the 2011 series.
Hunter x Hunter Instapump Fury ($200) – One of the most feared villains in the series, Hisoka, makes his mark on this show-stopping Instapump Fury. The silhouette showcases the various suit symbols the jester-like character has on his face and the back of his shirt on the toe and heel of the colorway. The shoe is littered with additional detailing paying homage to Hisoka including a TPU shank representing a playing card and a pink rubber accent on the bottom of the shoe to illustrate the Bungee Gum he uses to attack his opponents.
Please don't be like the hilarious teacher on TikTok who wore a Hisoka t-shirt without knowing who the character is. The fan-favorite villain with a bizarre fascination with Gon is equal parts disturbing and alluring, his jester aesthetic hiding a very dangerous and strong character. The sneaker is filled with little nods, while also just looking very colorful and extravagant, like the star and tear symbol that represent Hisoka's tattoos.
Hunter x Hunter Beatnik ($130) – The backless Reebok slide, the Beatnik, is the perfect shoe for Netero, the Head of the Exam Commission and renowned martial artist, as he typically only wears socks and sandals. This iteration of the Beatnik features nods to Netero's attire throughout the silhouette including blue bindings, canvas materials and wooden-adjacent tones.
The Chimera Ant arc is still regarded as one of the greatest story arcs in all of anime, and it is in no small part due to the appearance of Netero, the old but stupidly powerful guy in charge of the Hunter Association. Though this is clearly the less flashy of the shoes, given they are backless slides, those looking for a more relaxed look can find plenty to like in the design.
You should enjoy the little detours to the fullest
In addition to the footwear, Reebok is also releasing graphic t-shirts and hoodies featuring characters from Hunter x Hunter, ranging between $40 and $80 for the apparel.
Anime has influenced streetwear for decades. Even in a time when watching anime was looked down upon, manga and anime like "Slam Dunk" helped popularize both basketball and the Air Jordans, making their eventual collaboration highly anticipated. In the years since we have even seen luxury brands share in the love of anime. Bruno Bucciarati from "Jojo's Bizarre Adventure" wears Balenciaga in a Shueisha's UOMO magazine cover (via ANN). Loewe's has collaborated with Studio Ghibli, Gucci has had a "Doraemon" capture, Dior has collaborated with "Spy x Family," and even Dolce&Gabbana had a "Jujutsu Kaisen" collection
Seeing Reebok place "Hunter x Hunter," a 13-year-old anime based on an unfinished manga that hasn't been published since 2022, on the same level as "Harry Potter" and "Jurassic Park" is further proof of the power and popularity of the anime medium, which continues to grow and expand, delivering hugely popular shows and box-office hits capable of saving theaters.
While we wait for Togashi to deliver a new chapter, you can get the Reebok "Hunter x Hunter" collection on Reebok.com beginning March 22, 2024.