Cool Stuff: Reebok's Hunter X Hunter Sneaker Collection Is Chimera Ant-Proof

Why buy boring sneakers with bland designs when you can kill two birds with one stone and get a pair of sneakers inspired by your favorite franchise? Reebok has been steadily delivering fantastic sneakers with designs based on hugely popular franchises, like their spellbinding "Harry Potter" collection that unleashes the magic in you, a "Jurassic Park" line that spares no expense in capturing the iconography of that first movie, and much more.

Now, Reebok is returning to the anime sphere (after their killer "Gundam" collection) for a collaboration with Viz Media's "Hunter x Hunter" that is worthy of the Hunter Association. The collection features imagery from the popular anime based on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi. "Hunter x Hunter" is a beloved anime and manga that uses familiar tropes of shonen anime but subverts them to deliver one of the best anime of all time.

Whether you're inspired by Gon's relentless optimism, Killua's excellent sense of fashion, or even Hisoka's weir murderous excitement and his affinity for the properties of both rubber and gum, there's something in here for every fan of the anime.

Get a look at Reebok and publisher Viz Media's "Hunter x Hunter" sneaker collection below. They will not make you drown in an indescribable emptiness.