Emma Stone And Yorgos Lanthimos' Next Film Has Been Revealed

The planet might be on fire, but at least Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos have found one another. The "La La Land" actor and "The Lobster" filmmaker didn't exactly read as an obvious pairing, yet they're already on their way to joining Hepburn-Cukor, Stewart-Hitchcock, and De Niro-Scorsese in the ranks of all-time great actor-director duos. After a couple of feature films ("The Favourite" and "Poor Things") and a short ("Bleat"), the one thing we can say for certain is that we'll never know precisely what these two are going to get up to next.

Speaking of which, we're only days removed from Stone's surprise Best Actress Oscar win for "Poor Things," yet we've already got a release date for her next collaboration with Lanthimos. The duo will return in just a few months with "Kinds of Kindness," a film that they shot back in late 2022 which was previously going by the (impressively SEO-unfriendly) title "And." And based on what little we know about the movie so far, it already sounds incredibly exciting. Even better, you'll only have a few months to wait until it arrives, now that Searchlight Pictures (which also backed "The Favourite" and "Poor Things") has penciled the film in for an early summer release date. That's right — forget the fall or winter, Lanthimos movies come out in the middle of the biggest blockbuster season now, baby.