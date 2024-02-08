Cuckoo Teaser Trailer Offers A Quick Look At Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer's New Horror Film
Calling all horror fans: you're going to want to check out the moody, ominous teaser for "Cuckoo." The new horror flick is headed to both the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in February and South by Southwest in March before heading to theaters in May. The flick features "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer as Gretchen, a teenager who leaves America to live with her father at a resort in the German Alps.
Getting away to a resort in the German Alps actually sounds quite nice, but since this is a horror movie, you can expect bad, bad stuff to happen. "Cuckoo" hails from director Tilman Singer, who helmed the very strange 2018 German horror movie "Luz."
Watch the "Cuckoo" teaser above to get an idea of the horrors that await.
Strange noises and bloody visions
Again: this is very brief! We see someone (presumably Hunter Schafer's character Gretchen) stepping outside through a door and brandishing a butterfly knife. Then the credit card or Schafer slams onto the screen accompanied by a scream. What does it all mean? Don't worry — I don't expect you to figure everything out based on this footage. Perhaps the synopsis will shed some more light on the matter:
Reluctantly, 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her American home to live with her father, who has just moved into a resort in the German Alps with his new family. Arriving at their future residence, they are greeted by Mr. König, her father's boss, who takes an inexplicable interest in Gretchen's mute half-sister Alma. Something doesn't seem right in this tranquil vacation paradise. Gretchen is plagued by strange noises and bloody visions until she discovers a shocking secret that also concerns her own family.
Strange noises and bloody visions? Sign me up! In addition to Schafer, "Cuckoo" also stars Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick. It's headed to theaters on May 3, 2024.