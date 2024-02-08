Cuckoo Teaser Trailer Offers A Quick Look At Euphoria Star Hunter Schafer's New Horror Film

Calling all horror fans: you're going to want to check out the moody, ominous teaser for "Cuckoo." The new horror flick is headed to both the 74th Berlin International Film Festival in February and South by Southwest in March before heading to theaters in May. The flick features "Euphoria" star Hunter Schafer as Gretchen, a teenager who leaves America to live with her father at a resort in the German Alps.

Getting away to a resort in the German Alps actually sounds quite nice, but since this is a horror movie, you can expect bad, bad stuff to happen. "Cuckoo" hails from director Tilman Singer, who helmed the very strange 2018 German horror movie "Luz."

Watch the "Cuckoo" teaser above to get an idea of the horrors that await.