Why Furiosa Director George Miller Decided Against De-Aging Charlize Theron

Has it really been nine years since "Mad Max: Fury Road" barreled into theaters, reestablished George Miller as (arguably) the greatest action filmmaker on the planet, and made a blessedly clean break with the franchise's highly problematic (to put it lightly) star? Almost a decade later, everything about the film feels not just present, but prescient. Thematically, aesthetically, and politically, it was the perfect film for an uncertain time — and, in terms of judiciously utilizing CG to enhance practical, large-scale stunt work, no one has come close to matching it.

"Mad Max: Fury Road" loses none of its high-octane impact on rewatch, but when you begin analyzing it on a purely technical level you can't help but wonder how in the heck Miller pulled it together without going, well, mad. No less a filmmaker than Steven Soderbergh has expressed total bewilderment (in a good way) over Miller's achievement. So when he announced his plan to dive back into the saga with a Furiosa prequel, we once again questioned his sanity.

We'll have to wait until May to find out if Miller has equaled or, dare to dream, surpassed the greatness of "Mad Max: Fury Road" with "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," but when it comes to his use of CG, we know there's one in-fashion technique that he won't be employing. Because if he did, he would've cast a different actor.