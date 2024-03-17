True Detective: Night Country Used A Gruesome Pinterest Board For Corpsicle Inspiration

Spoilers for "True Detective: Night Country" follow.

The dark, sleepy mining town of Ennis, Alaska, which is where the events of "True Detective: Night Country" are set, conceals many dark secrets beneath the ice. When a group of researchers go missing from their base, Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and the rest of the police force have enough reasons to suspect foul play, but nothing prepares them for what they find. The researchers are found frozen together with no clothes on, their limbs tangled and protruding in various directions, with expressions of pure terror stamped on their icy faces. It is a rather ugly thing to look at, and Danvers immediately describes it as a corpsicle, which is perhaps the most inventive way of referring to this horrifying spectacle.

Writer-director Issa López chooses to linger on these bodies, zooming in on specific body parts that could possibly serve as a clue for solving the mystery that confounds everyone. A spiral is etched on a forehead — which is more than a callback to season 1 — and the bodies are thawed under bright, harsh lights in an attempt to uncover more hidden details. As this mass of thawing flesh and ice needed to look a certain way as the series progressed, a lot of attention and planning went into creating this centerpiece, which was a collaboration between production designer Daniel Taylor and Dave and Lou Elsey's prosthetics team.

Taylor and the prosthetics team spoke to Mashable about this painstaking, yet interesting creative process, explaining the challenges faced during the same, and the visual inspirations that helped define the final piece of art. Here's what they had to say about a Pinterest board provided by López that references 1998's "Ringu," which directly informed the design of the corpsicle in question.