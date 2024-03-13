Star Wars' Bad Batch Can Live On In Omega Even After The Final Season

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" season 3, episode 6 and episode 7, "Infiltration" and "Extraction."

We got two brand new episodes of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" this week, and they offered us some of the most dire situations Clone Force 99 has been in, forcing us to wonder how many "Batchers" are going to make it through this third and final season. They only get through "Infiltration" and "Extraction" by the skin of their teeth, but it's worth remembering that we haven't seen any hint of them in the future of the "Star Wars" galaxy. That's not to say they can't make it through; Ahsoka Tano and most of the crew from "Star Wars Rebels" certainly proved that a wide array of characters can remain off-screen for important events and have a compelling story to tell once they re-enter the universe. There's every chance the Bad Batch could fall into that category, but with last season's sacrifice from Tech and the Empire gunning hard for the entire squad, it seems unlikely they will get out unscathed.

One wonders how they will live on beyond this, though. And what of Omega's ultimate fate? That's a question looming over the entire season, although one thing is certain: if the Bad Batch is going to live on, they can absolutely do it through Omega.