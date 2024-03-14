The Star Trek: Discovery Cast Have One Message For Fans Ahead Of The Final Season [SXSW 2024]
The cancelation of "Star Trek: Discovery" came as a surprise for the cast and crew. It seems that word of the show's cancelation came just as director Jonathan Frakes was filming the last few episodes, and the showrunners had to rush to wrap up the series in a satisfying way, re-writing a few scenes to indicate that this was indeed the end for the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery-A. Early word is that the fifth season of "Discovery" will boast an archaeology-forward, galactic Indiana Jones-style adventure story extrapolated from the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Chase" (April 26, 1993).
Naturally, the cast and crew of "Discovery" are feeling wistful. Sonequa Martin-Green (who plays Captain Burnham), Wilson Cruz (who plays Dr. Culber), and executive producer Alex Kurtzman spoke at this year's SXSW — which /Film attended — and they were given a moment to ensure that the series was given a proper sendoff. It's been well-known for a while that the fifth season of "Discovery" would be its last, so it's likely Martin-Green, Cruz, and Kurtzman wanted the press tour to feel like a fond farewell. When asked to give their final words to the world's "Discovery" fans, the trio decided to give credit and thanks to the appropriate groups.
Kurtzman wanted to thank Trekkies and fans. Cruz wanted to ensure that "Discovery" continued to be noted for its diversity. ("Discovery" has, far and away, the most diverse cast of any "Star Trek" show, boasting numerous queer characters and even more queer actors.) Meanwhile, Martin-Green reminded people that "Discovery" took "Star Trek" to places where it had never been before.
Kurzman's and Cruz's final words
When asked what their parting words to fans would be, Kurtzman went first, addressing fans directly:
"The words 'thank you' fall short in how we feel toward you. The franchise really starts with you. Thank you for taking us in as family. That's something we all heard on the conventions meeting you one at a time, was welcome to the family. And hearing that from an audience, that's what we were working toward. And thank you so much for letting us be a part of that family."
Trekkies can be very accepting, but they're also a stingy crowd, and it takes a lot of effort to win them over and have them openly accepting new "Trek" shows into the franchise's larger canon. Kurtzman feels that a contingency of "Discovery" fans did that.
Cruz, as mentioned, noted the diversity of characters seen in "Discovery," which is certainly notable. "Star Trek" always sought to depict a future of diverse people working together to solve problems, but it wasn't always graceful about it; queer representation was clumsy at best. "Discovery" has featured more backgrounds, genders, and sexualities than ever before, and it's all presented matter-of-factly. Cruz is proud of that, as well as of the show's ambitious, season-long story arcs:
"I think it's worth saying here, we asked a lot of our audience with this new series. We were serialized. We were far more diverse than even 'Star Trek' has ever been. We took a lot of risks in story-telling, and you guys went on that ride with us. And I can't even begin to tell you how grateful we are. And we'll never forget it. Thank you."
Fans are grateful, too.
Sonequa Martin-Green's final words
Martin-Green noted that "Discovery" changed a lot from its first season to its fifth. The first season of the show, like some of the "Trek" shows before it, was notoriously troubled. It took several years, but "Discovery" did eventually form an identity of its own.
Unlike other "Trek" shows, "Discovery" is the "emotional" series, featuring characters who weep and hug and give teary speeches, even in the middle of murderous space mayhem. Martin-Green saw big changes to characters, to the story, and to production that she admired:
"The cinematic component of our show, we took that to the next level as well. And now the other iterations that come from us will be able to take advantage of them. They already have. [...] There are so many words that you could say that are an umbrella term to describe 'Discovery' and the experience, but evolution is one of them, and unity. And so as we all evolved in front of the camera, we all evolved behind the camera. And you evolved with us. So thank you for that evolution."
She continued with a simple thanks:
"Thank you for this experience, this journey, this life that we've had together. And there is no goodbye. We'll always have this, so thank you."
The final season of "Star Trek: Discovery" will debut on Paramount+ on April 4, 2024, and run for 10 weeks through to May 30.