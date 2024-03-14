The Star Trek: Discovery Cast Have One Message For Fans Ahead Of The Final Season [SXSW 2024]

The cancelation of "Star Trek: Discovery" came as a surprise for the cast and crew. It seems that word of the show's cancelation came just as director Jonathan Frakes was filming the last few episodes, and the showrunners had to rush to wrap up the series in a satisfying way, re-writing a few scenes to indicate that this was indeed the end for the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery-A. Early word is that the fifth season of "Discovery" will boast an archaeology-forward, galactic Indiana Jones-style adventure story extrapolated from the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Chase" (April 26, 1993).

Naturally, the cast and crew of "Discovery" are feeling wistful. Sonequa Martin-Green (who plays Captain Burnham), Wilson Cruz (who plays Dr. Culber), and executive producer Alex Kurtzman spoke at this year's SXSW — which /Film attended — and they were given a moment to ensure that the series was given a proper sendoff. It's been well-known for a while that the fifth season of "Discovery" would be its last, so it's likely Martin-Green, Cruz, and Kurtzman wanted the press tour to feel like a fond farewell. When asked to give their final words to the world's "Discovery" fans, the trio decided to give credit and thanks to the appropriate groups.

Kurtzman wanted to thank Trekkies and fans. Cruz wanted to ensure that "Discovery" continued to be noted for its diversity. ("Discovery" has, far and away, the most diverse cast of any "Star Trek" show, boasting numerous queer characters and even more queer actors.) Meanwhile, Martin-Green reminded people that "Discovery" took "Star Trek" to places where it had never been before.