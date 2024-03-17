Fox Flat-Out Rejected Ryan Reynolds' First Ridiculous Pitch For Deadpool 2

Tim Miller's 2016 film "Deadpool" was a shot in the arm for the then-overwhelmingly popular superhero genre. Most of the dominant super-movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were deathly earnest, presenting a vast interconnected mythology of characters that required strenuous note-taking and endless online chatter merely to keep clear. Every plot point was important, and the MCU rarely did anything truly daring, like kill off a beloved character, or question the moral absolutes of a comic book universe (it never became more complex than "hero vs. villain" stories). "Deadpool," meanwhile, was not in the MCU, broke the fourth wall, addressed its own cliched plotting, and overwhelmed audiences with a barrage of improvised dirty jokes that stood far apart from the safe, PG-13 realm the genre typically inhabited. (You weren't about to see Captain America involved in a pegging scene.)

"Deadpool" was amazingly successful, making over $780 million worldwide on a budget of only $58 million, which is minuscule as far as superhero films go. A "Deadpool 2" was all but assured.

"Deadpool 2" was released in 2018 after a small creative kerfuffle. Miller left the project after he and star Ryan Reynolds butted heads over creative control, and David Leitch came in to replace him. In the early stages of development, actor Kyle Chandler was to play the time-traveling badass Cable (that role ultimately went to Josh Brolin). Also, the character of Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) was to become a superheroine called Copycat, and there was to be a cameo from the Thing, a character from the Fantastic Four. Those ideas were all eventually dropped.

According to an 2018 interview with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," Reynolds also earnestly pitched a rather silly plot idea for "Deadpool 2" to Fox. He wanted Deadpool to steal a prop from the set of "The Voice."