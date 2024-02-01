Quentin Tarantino's Final Film The Movie Critic Will Star Brad Pitt
Some director/actor collaborations simply make too much sense and, well, you know what they say about if it ain't broke. For the third and (possibly) last time, star Brad Pitt and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino are reportedly reuniting for what's been billed as the last Tarantino movie ever before he calls it quits, titled "The Movie Critic." The news comes courtesy of Deadline, which heavily suggests that Pitt will actually play the title character.
"The Movie Critic" was once rumored to be loosely based on the life of famous real-life critic Pauline Kael, but subsequent comments by Tarantino (reported by /Film here) clarified, in his own words, the movie "...is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag." Yeah, that sounds pretty much right up Tarantino's alley, doesn't it? That said, details at this point regarding Pitt's exact role remain "unclear."
What we do know, however, is that "The Movie Critic" is gearing up for filming ahead of a 2025 release. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures may once again be in the running to distribute the film, which would mark yet another reunion after handling the same duties on "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." The 2019 revisionist-history film also nabbed Pitt a win for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, which obviously must've made both parties eager to work together again. Read on for more details!
Keeping the good times rolling
Might as well go out with a bang, right? If director Quentin Tarantino holds true to his years of threats that he'll be retiring after his latest production, it makes a certain amount of sense that he'd want to round up the best possible collection of cast members that a career full of masterpieces, cult classics, and divisive efforts has earned him. While fans will have to wait with baited breath to see if a Samuel L. Jackson or Leonardo DiCaprio return is in the cards or not (my dark horse candidate: bring back Kurt Russell again!), it's surely music to many a movie aficionado's ear to know that Brad Pitt will be back for a third time in a Tarantino film, following the brilliant "Inglourious Basterds" and "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood."
As for Tarantino, he has long talked about his (self-imposed) retirement coming after his 10th movie, which admittedly requires a bit of finagling to account for both "Kill Bill" films. After years of hemming and hawing, it seems he's actually serious about it this time. It still feels a little silly to me to cut short one's own passion in life for the sake of not wanting to be the last person at the party — an understandable concern, to be fair. But, man, we only get one kick at the can in life, and it'd be a shame to live in a world where, love him or hate him, we no longer get Tarantino movies every few years. That's not to say he's about to drop off the map entirely, mind you, as we just heard word that he'll be busy writing another book.
Either way, stay tuned to /Film for more updates.