Quentin Tarantino's Final Film The Movie Critic Will Star Brad Pitt

Some director/actor collaborations simply make too much sense and, well, you know what they say about if it ain't broke. For the third and (possibly) last time, star Brad Pitt and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino are reportedly reuniting for what's been billed as the last Tarantino movie ever before he calls it quits, titled "The Movie Critic." The news comes courtesy of Deadline, which heavily suggests that Pitt will actually play the title character.

"The Movie Critic" was once rumored to be loosely based on the life of famous real-life critic Pauline Kael, but subsequent comments by Tarantino (reported by /Film here) clarified, in his own words, the movie "...is based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag." Yeah, that sounds pretty much right up Tarantino's alley, doesn't it? That said, details at this point regarding Pitt's exact role remain "unclear."

What we do know, however, is that "The Movie Critic" is gearing up for filming ahead of a 2025 release. According to Deadline, Sony Pictures may once again be in the running to distribute the film, which would mark yet another reunion after handling the same duties on "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood." The 2019 revisionist-history film also nabbed Pitt a win for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, which obviously must've made both parties eager to work together again. Read on for more details!