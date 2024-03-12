The Best Scene In Office Space Was Almost Ruined By The Studio [SXSW 2024]

"Office Space," Mike Judge's satirical take on white collar office culture, disappointed at the box office but soon became a cult favorite after it arrived in 1999. That was mostly thanks to home video sales and Comedy Central airing the film multiple times after its theatrical run. But "Office Space" thoroughly deserved whatever cult status it attained, because it always felt very much ahead of its time.

The film stars Ron Livingston as Peter Gibbons, a put-upon programmer who spends his days amid the bleakly oppressive environs of software company Initech. After being hypnotized to stop caring about his job, Peter takes a lackadaisical approach to work and surprisingly begins to climb his way up the corporate ladder. But when his colleagues Samir Nagheenanajar (Ajay Naidu) and Michael Bolton (David Herman) are fired, Peter and his friends mastermind a plan to steal money from Initech via a software virus. The office culture comedy of it all is extremely well-realized, and Judge's observations are razor sharp. But there's another aspect of "Office Space" that makes it a timeless classic: the soundtrack.

Full of classic '90s gangsta rap, the "Office Space" soundtrack is one of the best parts of the film, making for a hilarious clash between the music's unbridled braggadocio and violence and the sterile, buttoned-down world of the film. Unfortunately, 20th Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios following the Disney-Fox merger of 2019) wasn't a big fan of the music, and they almost managed to ruin one of the film's standout scenes.