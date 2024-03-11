Sam Rockwell Paid Tribute To Oscar Winner Robert Downey Jr. With An Amazing Tropic Thunder Reference

"There are actors, and then there are actors who don't drop characters until the DVD commentary."

This is how 2017 Best Supporting Actor Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell opened his impassioned speech in honor of Best Supporting Actor nominee, Robert Downey Jr. The man who gave us a decade of playing Tony Stark in Marvel's "Iron Man" films would go on to take home the statue (a well-deserved honor, I might add), his first win after previous nominations for "Chaplin" and his controversial performance in "Tropic Thunder." The former is a role that plenty of film pundits have claimed should have brought RDJ his first Oscar all the way back in 1992, while the latter nomination is still heavily debated considering RDJ's character was an actor who underwent a dangerous and racist procedure to darken his skin in order to play a Black character.

The joke was that his character Kirk Lazarus was the type of actor to dedicate himself to a role in a manner that is unhealthy, but that he had been hailed as one of Hollywood's finest. Whether or not this is an "acceptable" performance for a white actor to play even if it's satirical is not my place to decide as a white person, During a pivotal moment, Lazarus exclaims, "I'm a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude," a phenomenal line delivery as RDJ himself was a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude. Rockwell's introduction was the perfect way to acknowledge RDJ's prior nomination without making a tasteless joke about the film's controversy, instead drawing a parallel to RDJ's consistent commitment to whatever role comes his way.