Disney's The Little Mermaid Series Has Always Been A Showcase For Diversity

Disney's live-action reimaginings of beloved classics have made it their mission to update the story's more outdated ideals and expand the canvas of who is being represented on screen and how. Dating back to their first feature in 1937, "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," the characters in Disney's animated films are mostly white, always straight, and follow the same damsel in distress narratives. The movies reflected the more conservative values of the time.

But today, as society continues to evolve, these new takes on classic fairy tales take many steps to diversify. The remakes give the princesses more chutzpah, allowing them to save themselves without needing the prince. "Beauty in the Beast" made LeFou openly gay (although it is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment). "The Little Mermaid" made waves when Halle Bailey, a Black actress, was cast as the curious redhead Ariel. The live-action "Little Mermaid" improves on the original through its multiracial casting, creating a vibrant environment on both sea and shore. Each of Ariel's sisters is a different ethnicity that aligns with one of the seven seas they represent. Ariel's father is played by Spanish actor Javier Bardem, and Noma Dumezweni plays Prince Eric's mother. The island setting has a more Caribbean flavor, which feels much more fitting and fun compared to the original animated film's generic European location.

But Disney's effort to showcase more diverse characters isn't entirely new, even in "The Little Mermaid" world. In the 1992 animated series "The Little Mermaid," there's a Latina mermaid named Gabriella, who is also Deaf. Disability is frequently overlooked under the diversity umbrella in media, making Disney's early inclusivity of this character particularly heartwarming.