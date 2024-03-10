The I Dream Of Jeannie Episode That Led To The Demise Of The Popular '60s Show

Growing up with Nick at Nite, there was one classic series that I adored above all others: "I Dream of Jeannie." Comparisons to that other '60s rom-com fantasy about a supernatural lady causing mayhem in the suburbs be damned, Sidney Sheldon's sitcom was just the blast of silliness that I craved as a kiddo.

As an adult, I've also come to appreciate that easily-rattled U.S. Air Force pilot Anthony "Tony" Nelson (Larry Hagman), his amiable buddy and co-worker Roger Healey (Bill Daily), and Barbara Eden's trouble-making, wish-granting genie ... Jeannie were clearly in a throuple but had to play coy about it to avoid ruffling their neighbors' feathers. Not that they were all that careful about maintaining their cover, what with Roger constantly strolling into Tony and Jeannie's humble abode uninvited with the casualness of someone who definitely doesn't secretly live there. Y'all ain't as slick as you think you are!

Anyhoo, it was Samantha and Darren who ultimately got the last laugh. Viewers tuned in for eight seasons and 254 episodes of the Stephens' escapades on "Bewitched," as opposed to five seasons and 139 episodes for Tony and Jeannie. Why a big difference in longevity for such similar shows? Historians point to the dwindling ratings in "I Dream of Jeannie" season 5, which not-so-accidentally coincided with Tony putting a ring on it and marrying Jeannie in episode 124, "The Wedding" (which aired on December 2, 1969). Personally, however, I don't think the problem was having Tony and Jeannie get hitched. I think the real issue was that the show's cast and crew were forced to do this against their will.