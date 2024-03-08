Christopher Walken Didn't Know His Fatboy Slim Music Video Had A Dune Reference

Christopher Walken is a national treasure.

Over a brilliant stage and screen career that spans over seven decades, the man has never been less than captivating. He's turned in shattering dramatic performances in classics like "The Deer Hunter" and "The Dead Zone" (which also happens to be one of the very best Stephen King movies), and made us cackle like fools on his numerous "Saturday Night Live" appearances and, well, I'm not sure what the heck he was doing in "The Country Bears," but he's the only reason I'm still thinking about an otherwise listless Disney family flick 22 years after the rest of the world has forgotten it.

And he's lost none of his ability to delight and confound (sometimes in the same moment) as he nears his 81st birthday this month. Walken will just keep struttin', and the world is a better place for this.

All you need for proof of this is his amazing performance as Emperor Shaddam IV in Denis Villenueve's "Dune: Part Two." This was Walken's first movie in four years, so it was thrilling to see him once again on the big screen in a role that, if you've read the book, might not have felt like a wheelhouse character for the veteran actor.

But this wasn't Walken's first brush with "Dune." He first crossed paths with the sci-fi epic in 2001. But while fans of the book might've known this, it was, until very recently, news to Walken.