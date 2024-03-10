A Fox Executive Tried To Gut The Most Important Part Of Bob's Burgers

While there is some love on "The Simpsons" and "Family Guy," there's a lot of nastiness that goes on between the members of the families on those shows, too. How many times has Homer strangled Bart, for example, or how many jokes have been made about how no one loves Meg? The Belchers, by contrast, occasionally disagree, but it's always rooted in a place of love (or genuine misunderstanding). Instead of making the conflict in the story between the family members, Bouchard introduced other kinds of conflict into the narrative. The Belchers support and love one another no matter what, and Bouchard said that one Fox exec told him that wasn't exactly realistic. The exec apparently told Bouchard that the Belchers "love each other a little too much" and "even a family that loves each other fights," trying to convince him to inject more conflict between the characters.

There have been some small spats between the various Belchers, but they've never been serious or long-lived. Instead, the family rely on one another to get through the hard times. Bouchard has said that the rule at the core of "Bob's Burgers" is that the humor is sort of like "foxhole humor," the comical commiseration that comes with people who are close while going through tough situations. It's sort of like the comedy at the core of shows like "M*A*S*H" and "Scrubs," just applied to a family instead of comrades and co-workers. Well, the Belchers are sort of co-workers, aren't they?