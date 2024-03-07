Cool Stuff: LEGO Reveals Gotham City's Building Brick Skyline From Batman: The Animated Series
Keeping up with the latest LEGO sets can be difficult. Not only are these playsets expensive, but every month, there's something new that beckons me to piece together these little plastic bricks to create a new display piece for my shelf. Whether it's the Ornithopter vehicle from "Dune" or the X-Men's signature jet from the animated series. This month, it's the Dark Knight who will be snatching money from my bank account in the name of LEGO.
Today, LEGO announced an incredible new set inspired by "Batman: The Animated Series." While LEGO typically likes to deliver modular buildings or vehicles featuring various characters from DC Comics, this time they're taking a more artistic route with a tableau-style building brick recreation of the art deco Gotham City skyline. This isn't just a little LEGO set either, because it clocks in at 4,210 pieces, measures nearly 2.5 feet wide, and you can hang it on your wall like a fine piece of artwork.
Take a closer look at the LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline set inspired by "Batman: The Animated Series" below.
Welcome to Gotham City
This year, DC Comics is celebrating 85 years of Batman, and with the festivities comes this 3D version of the Gotham City skyline. Using a lot of tiny LEGO pieces to deliver some impressively precise building details, this basically amounts to a plastic painting that is chock full of Easter eggs and references from "Batman: The Animated Series." Look around the surface, and you'll see brick versions and micro versions of Gotham City Court and Arkham Asylum, as well as Batman's signature Batwing and the Bat Signal.
But that's not all, because within the 3D skyline are some secrets hidden, such as a micro version of the Batmobile, as well as tiny scenes with Catwoman, Joker, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, The Riddler, and more villains. There's even a little piece featuring Batsy himself in that iconic pose from the show's opening credits.
Despite the scale of this set, it will still come with a set of normal minifigures, including Batman, Catwoman, Joker, and Harley Quinn, which can be perched upon this little gargoyle display.
The LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline can be displayed on a shelf or even hung on a wall. But before you can do that, you'll have to shell out $299.99 to order it when it goes on sale at The LEGO Shop on April 4, 2024. If you're a LEGO Insider, you can get it a few days earlier on April 1.