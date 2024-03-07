Cool Stuff: LEGO Reveals Gotham City's Building Brick Skyline From Batman: The Animated Series

Keeping up with the latest LEGO sets can be difficult. Not only are these playsets expensive, but every month, there's something new that beckons me to piece together these little plastic bricks to create a new display piece for my shelf. Whether it's the Ornithopter vehicle from "Dune" or the X-Men's signature jet from the animated series. This month, it's the Dark Knight who will be snatching money from my bank account in the name of LEGO.

LEGO

Today, LEGO announced an incredible new set inspired by "Batman: The Animated Series." While LEGO typically likes to deliver modular buildings or vehicles featuring various characters from DC Comics, this time they're taking a more artistic route with a tableau-style building brick recreation of the art deco Gotham City skyline. This isn't just a little LEGO set either, because it clocks in at 4,210 pieces, measures nearly 2.5 feet wide, and you can hang it on your wall like a fine piece of artwork.

Take a closer look at the LEGO DC Batman Gotham City Skyline set inspired by "Batman: The Animated Series" below.