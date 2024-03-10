How The Walking Dead Caused A Huge Delay For Star Trek: Discovery

The production of "Star Trek: Discovery," as Trekkies likely know, was notoriously troubled. The original concept for "Discovery," as envisioned by TV mastermind Bryan Fuller, was a "Star Trek" anthology show wherein every season would take place in a different era in "Trek" history. The first season was to take place shortly before the events of the original 1966 "Star Trek" series, while the second would be concurrent with the original series. The third season would overlap with "Star Trek: The Next Generation," set a century later, and the fourth would take the series into the distant future.

"Discovery" followed this mold, but only kind of. The first season of "Discovery" did indeed precede the original series, while its second interacted directly with a young Spock (Ethan Peck) and the pre-Kirk USS Enterprise. Then, thanks to a time portal, the USS Discovery was thrown forward in time almost a millennium, and the series had to start fresh in the distant future. Fuller was notoriously dismissed from the project before its debut, with the erstwhile showrunner pointing out that CBS didn't like his heady storytelling style. By the time "Star Trek: Discovery" debuted in September 2017, it had accrued a massive army of producers and executives, all trying to give input.

"Discovery" largely got made due to a sweetheart deal with Netflix that paid for most of the series in exchange for exclusive international streaming rights. In North America, "Discovery" was the series that launched CBS All Access, now called Paramount+.

"Star Trek: Discovery" was also delayed because of a scheduling conflict. In a 2017 behind-the-scenes article published in EW, it was revealed that the show's star, Sonequa Martin-Green, was still finishing her work on "The Walking Dead" when "Star Trek: Discovery" was scheduled to begin filming. It seems that everyone just had to wait.