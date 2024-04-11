Daisy Ridley Is A Legendary Swimmer In Disney's Young Woman And The Sea Trailer

You know what I miss? Disney's inspirational true story dramas and sports movies. As easy and often valid as it is to poke holes in their predictable narrative structures and complain about them reducing even the most unbelievable real-life events to a cookie-cutter formula, we could do with some earnest, uplifting pictures about marginalized people defying the odds to realize their dreams right about now. We got some pretty good — not to mention culturally sensitive — ones in the '10s, too, including "McFarland, USA" and "Queen of Katwe." Sadly, however, modest to disappointing box office returns have since led to those types of offerings being relegated to streaming only (see also: the underappreciated Willem Dafoe adventure film "Togo").

That was also the original plan for "Young Woman and the Sea," a biographical swimming drama anchored (no pun intended) by none other than Rey Skywalker herself, Daisy Ridley. Luckily, the Mouse House has since come to realize that it needs to start releasing more films in theaters and on physical media again and can't rely on streaming by itself to turn a profit. That, combined with reports of positive test screenings and Disney being in dire need of new products after last year's dual actors' and writers' strikes (now that's what I call "disturbing," right Bob Iger?), has led to "Young Woman and the Sea" being slated for a theatrical premiere instead.

On that note, you can check out the movie's new trailer above.