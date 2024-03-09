This Is The Only Original Twilight Zone Episode Ever Scripted By A Woman

Like most areas of the entertainment industry outside of acting, casting and costuming, television writing was generally one big boys club until women began making (incremental) inroads during the 1990s. There were trailblazers like "I Love Lucy" scribe Madelyn Pugh, but that trail was walked far too infrequently for far too many years.

Anyone who possessed a conscience knew this was unacceptable, which is why it's disappointing that a politically progressive (particularly for his era) writer like Rod Serling never made a concerted effort to work at least one female writer into "The Twilight Zone" mix during the series' five seasons (which stretched from 1959 to 1964). To be fair, Serling did adapt the work of women for certain episodes; in fact, a tale that many consider the show's finest half-hour, "Time Enough at Last," was based on a short story by sci-fi/fantasy writer Lynn Venable. But he never managed to personally hire a woman to tackle an episode.

It wasn't until Adele T. Strassfield, secretary to "The Twilight Zone" writer-producer William Froug (who once wrote an episode deemed "too grotesque" for TV), spoke up that the series' gender barrier was crossed. How did the installment turn out, and what became of Strassfield? Read on, dear reader.